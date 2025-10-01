Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 37.1% – Should You Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 829,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 122,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98.
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.