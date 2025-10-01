Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Up 37.1% – Should You Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 829,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 122,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

