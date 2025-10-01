Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 47,582,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 30,904,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 19.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
