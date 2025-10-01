Russel Metals Q2 EPS Cut by Raymond James Financial

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.00.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.8%

RUS stock opened at C$41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$34.62 and a 12-month high of C$46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.48%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

