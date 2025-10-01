MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.46.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

