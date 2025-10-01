Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 407.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACN opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.04. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.