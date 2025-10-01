Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Holdings Lowered by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119,175.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

