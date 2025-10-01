MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,612,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,748.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 143,029 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
