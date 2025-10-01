Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

EPD stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

