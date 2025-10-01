Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.77.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.