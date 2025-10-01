Global X Conscious Companies ETF $KRMA Shares Sold by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

