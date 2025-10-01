Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 10,878 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 463,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 68,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 971,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

