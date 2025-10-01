Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDR. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

