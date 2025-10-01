Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.