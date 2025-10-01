Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 268,933 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

