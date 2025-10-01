3,745 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

