Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,807.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,399.27 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $4,060.98 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,541.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,284.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 578,824.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 658,925.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,441,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $536,675,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

