Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 234 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

