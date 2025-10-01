Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Andritz has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Andritz had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

