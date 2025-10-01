Independent Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

