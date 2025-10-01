Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,214 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

