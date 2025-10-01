IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $638.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

