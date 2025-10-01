iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TIP stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

