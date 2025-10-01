SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,459 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 686,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 407,294 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,370,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 164,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPDW stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

