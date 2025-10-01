ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $968.09 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $977.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $787.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

