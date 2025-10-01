iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Lowered by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.