SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $21.79.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.