Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.