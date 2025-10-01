Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13,483.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 90,642.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.06.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $426.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

