Forza Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 9.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3,511.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 380,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 23.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

