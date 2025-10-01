Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 93.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter worth $45,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. CIBC cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.