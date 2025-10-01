Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE KRP opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Kimbell Royalty has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,929.62. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

