Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

