First Pacific Financial Purchases 6,255 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4,790.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

