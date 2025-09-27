JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

