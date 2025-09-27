ORG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Okta by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Okta by 1,093.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $12,598,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

