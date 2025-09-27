LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,114,000 after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $11,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,869 shares of company stock worth $10,564,887. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

