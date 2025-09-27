Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.