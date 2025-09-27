Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

