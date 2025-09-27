Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. $LIEN

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chicago Atlantic BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Up 0.5%

LIEN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is currently 367.57%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

