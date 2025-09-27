Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

