Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $648,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 595.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Reliance by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $283.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.80.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

