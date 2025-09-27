Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Raised by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a PE ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.