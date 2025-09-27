Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 92.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

