ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,942,000 after purchasing an additional 601,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1%

CARR opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.