Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 161,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

