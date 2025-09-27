West Branch Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,150.10. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.