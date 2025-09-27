Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

