Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,198 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.