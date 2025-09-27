West Branch Capital LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

