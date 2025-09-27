Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,011 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2%

BTI opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

